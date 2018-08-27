Meijer Debuts New Convenience Store And Gas Station Design

Meijer will open a newly designed convenience store and gas station on Tuesday, Aug. 28. The new facility is located at 2988 Walker NW, adjacent to the retailer’s Grand Rapids, Michigan headquarters.

The 5,500-s.f. c-store will be the first Meijer gas station to include a separate full-service Starbucks. The store also will include an expanded assortment of fresh produce and protein-based snacks, wraps, fruit, and organic items, as well as grab-and-go meals prepared locally by Superior Foods.

“We are proud to continue to roll out what we see as the future of convenience for our gas station patrons,” said Adam Whitney, VP of gas stations and convenience stores for Meijer. “We believe our customers will appreciate the ease and accessibility that the new design offers and the expanded assortment of freshly made options that reflects their desire for healthier snacks.”

The new c-store features a large seating area with free Wi-Fi and phone-charging stations. Its expanded assortment of prepared foods includes sushi made daily; hot selections, such as pizzas and chicken tenders; and locally prepared donuts delivered daily. The store also offers a self-serve coffee station and large fountain bar with cold-brew coffee, frozen coffee and F’real Shakes selections. The retailer also added a “beer cave” that features popular craft and national brews, as well as an assortment of cold and on-shelf wine.

In the coming months, Starbucks will open a full-service location, which includes drive-thru service, a first for a Meijer stand-alone convenience store.

The new gas station includes 18 fuel pumps, a 50-percent increase over the retailer’s previous gas station format. The fuel pumps feature an expanded pumping capacity, with several including Diesel and an E85 selection to accommodate flex fuel vehicles. All pumps are equipped with “Fast Tap” technology for fast and secure payment on the go. The location will also offer Tesla and other electric car-charging stations set to open later this year.

Meijer operates more than 200 gas stations and c-stores across its six-state footprint.

