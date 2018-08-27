The Shelby Report Celebrates The National Grocers Association

The National Grocers Association (NGA) was incorporated on Oct. 1, 1982, as a national trade association representing three groups: independent food retailers, retailer-owned cooperatives and wholesalers.

At that time, our country was just beginning to emerge from a severe economic depression, and interest rates, inflation and unemployment were high. Grocers’ top concerns at the time were competition from “super” warehouse stores, mergers and acquisitions among chain grocers, and predatory pricing.

In the 36 years since it was founded, NGA has continued to track what independent grocers are most concerned about and be their educator and advocate on those issues. Today, NGA serves as the voice of the independent supermarket industry, representing the retailers and wholesalers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. They represent more than $131 billion in annual domestic sales. These companies also account for nearly 1 million jobs that equate to more than $30 billion in wages.

NGA, under the leadership of President and CEO Peter Larkin since July 1, 2010, has seen growth—in membership, in the scope of its annual NGA Show, in its educational and communication efforts, and in its advocacy for its members, among other endeavors.

Today, there are more than 1,400 NGA retail members; the show has a new equity partner and is moving to a bigger venue in San Diego in 2019; and the association remains committed to and focused on better serving its membership.

In these pages, we celebrate NGA’s success and how Peter Larkin’s leadership and the team he has assembled are working to ensure the success of the independent grocer today and for many years to come.

