SpartanNash’s Adornato Retiring, New Corporate Retail SVP Named

Ted Adornato, EVP and GM of corporate retail for SpartanNash Co., plans to retire effective Oct. 6. Tom Swanson, currently VP, merchandising and marketing, corporate retail, will succeed Adornato as SVP and GM, corporate retail.

“Ted’s expertise and leadership during his 15 years with the company have helped make our corporate retail stores more consumer-driven, competitive and a vital part of our company and the communities we serve,” said David Staples, SpartanNash’s president and CEO. “On behalf of the board of directors, all of our associates and me personally, I thank Ted for his many contributions and wish him all the best in retirement.”

Swanson has more than 30 years of executive and managerial experience in grocery retailing, including over six years as VP of SpartanNash’s corporate retail-West operations. Swanson currently oversees marketing and merchandising for SpartanNash’s 140 corporate-owned stores, enabling the company to “maximize its expertise as a retailer and build greater connectivity with its distribution customers,” the company says.

“Tom’s extensive experience leading our retail grocery business has been and will continue to be of great benefit to us as we increasingly invest in strengthening our retail operations,” said Staples.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. It operates 140 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market.

