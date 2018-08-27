Tyson Foods Selects FoodLogiQ To Connect Supply Chain

Tyson Foods has selected FoodLogiQ, an SaaS provider of food safety compliance, whole chain traceability and supply chain transparency solutions, for its supplier management needs. Specifically, Tyson will implement FoodLogiQ Connect’s Manage + Monitor product for global supply chain visibility, streamlined supplier management, and quality issue tracking and reporting.

The new partnership is “a natural progression of a developing relationship,” according to Dr. Scott Stillwell, Tyson SVP of food safety and quality assurance.

Tyson Foods’ food safety team recently joined a number of food industry leaders as a participant in FoodLogiQ Lab’s new blockchain pilot. Meanwhile, the Tyson Ventures team, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, is one of several companies to provide investor funding to FoodLogiQ during its B round of investment.

“Tyson Foods and FoodLogiQ are aligned in our commitment to food quality, safety and transparency,” says Stillwell. “We’re both innovators within the food industry, always staying in front of emerging food and technology trends, and both believe in providing superior products to our customers. Tyson Foods strives to work with business partners who help us elevate and enhance our performance, and we look forward to working with FoodLogiQ.”

Tyson Foods will utilize the Manage + Monitor platform to:

Centralize supplier documentation to meet Tyson’s corporate quality standards and to facilitate new product evaluations.

Track and report on quality issues across its supply chain and address those issues with suppliers directly to drive product quality.

Leverage data-driven reporting to help make informed decisions about food quality issues, supplier performance and expiring documents.

“The name Tyson Foods is synonymous with excellence, and we are proud to add their company to our growing list of customers answering the call for greater transparency from their consumers,” said Katy Jones, EVP of sales and marketing of FoodLogiQ. “The ease of use of the FoodLogiQ platform will allow Tyson Foods to realize a return on investment by creating efficiencies in their supply chain while also providing the visual and analytical reporting that will drive strategic decisions for their business.”

