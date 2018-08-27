Wegmans Partners With Tech Company To Aid Vision-Impaired Shoppers

Wegmans Food Markets has partnered with Aira to give blind and low-vision shoppers access to Aira’s technology while shopping in Wegmans stores. Aira is a San Diego-based startup that makes use of wearable technology, artificial intelligence and live, human assistance to deliver visual description for people who are blind or have low vision.

Using a smartphone or a pair of smart glasses, an Aira “Explorer” can connect to a remote, trained professional who can provide assistance on-demand using a live camera stream, GPS, maps and information sourced from the web.

On request, Aira agents can help shoppers navigate the store, find specific items and identify the shortest checkout lines all at the touch of a button.

“Wegmans has a well-established reputation of providing incredible customer service,” the company says. In 2018, it was ranked first on the Temkin Experience Ratings for providing the best customer experience of any supermarket in the country. Great Place to Work and People have recognized Wegmans as one of People’s “50 Companies That Care.”

“I’m excited to have Wegmans as our first partner in the Aira Supermarket Network,” said Suman Kanuganti, Aira founder and CEO. “Their commitment to ensuring all customers have the same great Wegmans shopping experience is inspiring, and I’m proud to call them a partner.”

Linda Lovejoy, community relations manager for Wegmans, added, “At Wegmans we are committed to providing incredible customer service to all of our shoppers. Our partnership with Aira helps us deliver on this commitment, giving our blind and low-vision customers access to this innovative service and the ability to navigate our stores easily and efficiently.”

Blind and low-vision shoppers can download the Aira app on their smartphone and use it to connect to a remote agent to access information on-demand.

Wegmans, based in Rochester, New York, is a 97-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

