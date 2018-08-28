Self-Driving Car Startup Brings Autonomous Grocery Delivery To San Jose

AutoX is launching a grocery delivery and mobile store pilot in San Jose, California, allowing public users to order and receive fresh produce and other goods delivered by the startup’s self-driving cars. The new amenity will be available to customers in geo-fenced areas throughout the city.

AutoX’s featured partner on fresh produce is e-commerce company GrubMarket, which is one of the key partners fulfilling the grocery orders. GrubMarket says it sources organic and healthy food directly from producers and offers fresh food at the lowest cost to retailers like Whole Foods, Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Chipotle. With AutoX’s self-driving car delivery service, the same groceries can be offered directly to individual consumers at the same price.

“We’re very excited to launch the first autonomous grocery delivery and mobile store service in the heart of Silicon Valley with self-driving vehicles on the road,” said AutoX Founder and CEO Jianxiong Xiao. “It’s the first step of our mission to democratize autonomy and is a testament to our cutting edge A.I. and all its potential capabilities. We believe self-driving car technologies will fundamentally change people’s daily lives for the better.”

After downloading the AutoX app, users can browse and order items including fresh perishables, vegetables, fruits, etc. Groceries will be stored in a temperature-controlled environment throughout their driverless ride to shoppers. When the AutoX car arrives, the window rolls down with AutoX’s selections for customers to pick.

“We are enabling two shopping experiences with self-driving cars,” says AutoX COO Jewel Li. “You can order goods from an app and get them delivered by a self-driving vehicle. Or, our self-driving car brings a shelf of goods to you, and you can select and purchase onsite in front of your house.”

“AutoX is a true innovator in the autonomous driving industry, as evidenced by their pioneering self-driving delivery vehicle,” says GrubMarket CEO Mike Xu. “We are thrilled to combine the fresh and affordable grocery experience of GrubMarket with the ingenuity and delivery capabilities of AutoX. We look forward to providing our customers with even more convenient delivery options.”

AutoX’s grocery delivery and mobile store pilot will roll out in two phases: the first pilot is in San Jose, with phase two expanding the pilot west to Mountain View and Palo Alto, with more delivery partners joining soon.

