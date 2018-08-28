Colorado Alcoholic Beverage Sales Changes Take Effect Jan. 1

by Mary Lou Chapman/president, Rocky Mountain Food Industry Association

For the past several years, issues surrounding beer, wine and spirits sales in grocery and convenience stores have consumed an inordinate amount of time prior to and during Colorado legislative sessions. This year was no different. Following the passage of a last-minute bill in 2016 that would overhaul the entire system of laws related to the alcoholic beverages, all parties have been meeting regularly with the Liquor Enforcement Division (LED) to iron out details before the bill takes effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

In the compromise negotiations for the 2016 bill, liquor store owners gained important market protections, such as distance restrictions from existing liquor stores for any new liquor-licensed drug stores (LLDS) in a vicinity, a requirement that applicants for a new LLDS must purchase at least two existing retail liquor stores in the area, restrictions on the percent of gross sales that must be food for any new LLDS or fermented malt beverage (FMB) licensee, the number of LLDS licenses that can be held by a single entity was placed on a graduated scale until 2037, and the changes were put on hold for three years. Grocery and convenience stores granted liquor stores increased sales of beer, which is a top product category, for a three-year phase-in period in return for removing the cap on our 3.2 licenses.

After all the time and good-faith efforts our industries gave toward the effort, we were really taken aback to see two more bills brought to the 2018 session that sought to add further egregious restrictions on our member stores.

Following many contacts from and on behalf of our independent store owners, a majority of legislators saw the injustice and amended the dominant bill (SB 243) so that most of the original changes sought by sponsors were watered down or removed completely.

The act, as signed into law, now has the following provisions:

• Permits full-strength beer sales in all existing grocery and convenience stores, without distance restrictions to liquor stores or schools. It requires that new convenience and grocery stores wishing to sell those beverages be at least 500 feet from an existing liquor store;

• Allows clerks as young as 18 to sell full-strength beer, wine or spirits at grocery, convenience and liquor stores, down from the previously required age of 21 for such sales;

• Requires new grocery and convenience stores that wish to sell full-strength beer to derive at least 20 percent of their revenue from food sales. Existing grocery and convenience stores are grandfathered in to sell beer regardless of their income breakdown;

• Allows full-strength beer sellers to deliver beer to customers, provided they sell at least 50 percent of their alcohol from a brick-and-mortar location and use company employees in company vehicles to make the deliveries. This provision was added by legislators with the intension of trying to stop Amazon from taking over the local liquor-delivery market;

• Bans any full-strength-beer sellers from selling beer at below-cost prices;

• Allows Walmart—which had been left out of the original bill in 2016 permitting—expanded grocery store alcohol sales, to get the same extra 19 licenses over the next 19 years as was provided for other chain food stores; and

• Allows local governments and the Colorado Division of Wildlife to decide what kind of alcohol consumption will be allowed in public parks, since state law previously had limited such consumption to low-strength beer.

Immediately following the end of the session in May, the LED again started regular meetings with stakeholders to work on regulation changes needed before the law takes effect on Jan. 1.

Keep reading: