Food Lion Completes $168M Investment In 105 Virginia Stores

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, Food Lion will unveil what it says is a new, easier shopping experience for customers in the greater Norfolk, Virginia, market. The company made a $168 million capital investment in its 105 area stores this year, which includes remodeling the stores, hiring 4,000 additional associates and giving back to local communities, including the donation of two mobile food trucks to area food banks to feed local families in need.

“Food Lion has nourished the greater Norfolk community for nearly 40 years, and we’re excited to bring these improvements to our 105 local stores,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “We’ve created a new grocery shopping experience through the significant investments in our stores, customers, associates and communities. From our expanded variety and product assortment, newly reorganized stores, new signage to a more efficient checkout experience, every change we’ve made will make it easier for our customers to find fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day. And true to our heritage, we always offer everyday low prices along with weekly sales and promotions, making it easier for you to nourish your family on a budget. We invite our customers to come and experience the fresh, new changes at your neighborhood Food Lion.”

Each store will open to the public at 8 a.m. on Aug. 29, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. As part of the celebration, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free tote bag and mystery gift card valued between $10 and $200.

Among the changes Food Lion says customers will see are:

Fully remodeled stores featuring new signage and groupings of like products;

A more efficient checkout process;

Improved quality and freshness of products throughout the store;

Low prices on thousands of items across all departments;

Expanded variety and assortment across all departments relevant to customers in each store, such as more local produce in the “Local Goodness” section, an expanded variety of craft beer, limited reserve wines, and more local, natural, organic and gluten-free items;

A selection of fresh produce and meat backed by Food Lion’s double-your-money-back guarantee and a larger selection of Nature’s Place beef, salads, fruit and other items;

Hand-battered chicken, as well as a greater selection of complete meals for families and a wider variety of grab-and-go items and pre-sliced deli meats and cheeses, which are sliced fresh daily and available for customers to pick up without waiting in line;

Twelve of the 105 stores also feature walk-in garden coolers designed to keep produce fresher longer. Additionally, six stores include expanded deli departments that offer items such as handmade pizza and premium coffee. More than 40 stores in the market now include a wing bar assortment for customers looking for hot, quick meal solutions.

“We not only invested in our stores, we also invested in promoting great associates and hiring promising new talent,” added Ham. “It’s also why, as part of our grand re-opening celebrations, we’re partnering with the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank to help end hunger in the towns and cities we serve. Giving back to our communities is something we’re just as passionate about as serving our customers every day in our stores.”

With the completion of this market, Food Lion has remodeled 649 of its 1,030 stores in the last four years. Food Lion says it will continue to make enhancements to create a better shopping experience for customers across all stores and remodel additional stores in other markets.

Food Lion Feeds donates two mobile pantries

Food Lion is partnering with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank to purchase two mobile pantries to help feed families in need in remote locations. The donation, totaling nearly $200,000, increases capacity for the food banks.

“Food Lion has been a longstanding partner of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and we are grateful to be part of their efforts to expand their hunger relief philanthropic platform in our region,” said Ruth Jones Nichols, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “Their donation of $125,000 will allow us to purchase a new refrigerated truck to help sustain our mobile pantry and food rescue programs—aimed at ensuring food insecure families in our community have access to healthy protein, fruits and vegetables.”

These donations are part of Food Lion’s commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020 through Food Lion Feeds.

“Food Lion has consistently been right by our side in our mission to distribute healthy meals to our neighbors in need throughout the years,” said Virginia Peninsula Foodbank CEO Karen Joyner. “The purchase of this truck will enable us to bring more nutrient-rich food into our facility and transport it back out into our community so that families will have nourishing meals for their kitchen tables. Food Lion remains not only our top food donor, but also a truly valued partner, always finding ways to provide meaningful support to us that makes a tremendous difference in the lives of the people we serve. We cherish this relationship.”

