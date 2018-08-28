Gene Simmons Launches ‘Money Bag’ Line Of Sodas

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, co-founder of KISS and serial entrepreneur Gene Simmons has launched a new soda line in cooperation with Niagara Falls, New York-based Rock Steady Sodas Inc., a subsidiary of Johnnie Ryan Bottling Co.

The new line, Money Bag Sodas, is made with all-natural flavors, colors and sweeteners and packaged in eco-friendly glass bottles with painted labels. The line includes a cola, diet cola, root beer and ginger ale, and additional flavors are in the works, along with a line of fountain sodas.

Among the retail outlets that are carrying or plan to carry Money Bag Sodas are 7-Eleven stores, Wegmans, Tops Friendly Markets and Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop, kicking off in the Northeast and Los Angeles markets and expanding nationwide. 7-Eleven also will exclusively carry a Money Bag Sodas Cream Soda flavor.

The collaboration between Simmons and Rock Steady Soda Partners including President Paul Janik Jr., John Janik and Chris Haick, began with a chance meeting at Cleveland’s “Wizard World” convention. The long time KISS fans were in attendance with the hope of meeting their rock Idol, who was a featured guest at the convention. Armed with their vintage posters ready for Simmons’ autograph, John and Paul struck up a soda-centric conversation with the music legend. Simmons asked for their card, and a week later, Paul received a call from Simmons, who said he owned the trademark for the Money Bag image and would be interested in having Rock Steady Sodas create a Money Bag premium soda line.

“Paul and John have an impeccable work ethic, as well as a prowess in the premium soft drink marketplace,” said Simmons. “The incredible flavor profiles they created and collectible packaging will be a crowd pleaser. I am very proud of Money Bag Sodas and excited about my foray into the soda business.”

“We never dreamed it would be possible to work with someone we have idolized for decades. Gene is the ultimate entrepreneur and a very engaged business partner,” said Paul. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to develop such a rock star-worthy product for soda lovers to enjoy and fans to collect.”

Money Bag Sodas are bundled in vintage-style 4-packs with custom crowns. They are manufactured in Niagara Falls, New York, at a single location.

