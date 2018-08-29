Jarlsberg Cheese Bringing A Pop-Up Store To NYC

Jarlsberg Cheese an international cheese brand, is debuting its first pop-up retail store at a Swedish candy store, Sockerbit, in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City in late September and October.

Diane Lilli, Jarlsberg spokesperson, defines a pop-up shop as a retail store that is opened temporarily to take advantage of a trend or a seasonal product.

“Demand for products sold in pop-up retail is typically short-lived. Pop-up retail stores are found most often in the apparel and toy industries,” she said.

Jarlsberg traces its roots back to 1956 in Norway, so the brand decided to connect with Sockerbit’s Scandinavian style.

“Sweet & Swedish” meets “Nutty & Norwegian” became a natural, fun fit,” said Lilli.

“One of the few things we love just as much as sweets is cheese and especially Scandinavian cheese. This is a great opportunity to experience the best of both worlds,” said Steffan Ernberg, co-owner of Sockerbit.

Sockerbit is home to 140 types of Scandinavian sweets and licorice. Most of the candy is sold as small candy.

The pop-up store will be open from Sept. 22 to Oct. 7. Hours are Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Some of the special activities the pop-up store will offer are:

Celebrity Chef George Duran will visit on Sept. 20 from 4-6 p.m. and share his favorite Jarlsberg pairings and provide personalized tips.

A hashtag printer will be on-site to let shoppers take home printed memories and Instagramable moments.

A tasting table will feature Jarlsberg cheese plate inspirations, designed by Brooklyn-based food blogger and stylist Marissa Mullen. She will build two cheese plates on Sept. 29, and visitors will have a chance to sample her creations between 4-6 p.m.

Jarlsberg turned to New York City-based Lionesque Group to bring this experience to life.

“From an interactive cityscape experience to educational elements, guests will be transported from the streets of New York City into the color-coded world of Jarlsberg cheese,” said Melissa Gonzalez, CEO of The Lionesque Group, a retail strategist and pop-up architectural company.

