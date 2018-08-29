Former Newell Brands Leader Chosen As C&S Chief Commercial Officer

Joe Cavaliere, former president and global chief customer officer at Newell Brands, will start his new role at C&S Wholesale Grocers in Keene, New Hampshire, as chief commercial officer on Sept. 4.

Cavaliere brings more than 30 years of industry experience to C&S, having led national sales organizations at Kraft Foods and Unilever. C&S states he is known in the consumer goods and food industries as a strategic leader with proven successes in customer development.

“Joe is a result-driven, strategic leader focused on people leadership, customer development and identifying creative solutions for solving customer issues,” said Mike Duffy, C&S CEO. “He has a passion for building high-performing teams and developing new capabilities and will be instrumental in defining solutions to help our customers win.”

Duffy said C&S’s addition of a chief commercial officer at this time signals an enhanced focus on customer collaboration in an evolving grocery retail landscape. He added that selecting an executive with Cavaliere’s breadth of industry experience will position C&S to continue following consumer trends to provide the highest level of business partnership to current and new customers.

“C&S has an impressive legacy of innovation and delivers distribution excellence for the lowest cost in the food business,” said Cavaliere. “In the years ahead, we have a unique opportunity to build on this success to leverage industry-leading capabilities to become the undisputed partner of choice for growth.”

Cavaliere also serves on the board of directors for Sprout Foods. Throughout his career, he has served on the boards of Habitat for Humanity, Breakthrough Atlanta, The National Association of Chain Drug Foundation, RILA (Retail Industry Leaders Association) and Enactus. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics and business administration from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with more than 140,000 different products.

Keep reading: