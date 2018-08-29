Kroger Partners With University Of Cincinnati On Tech ‘Talent Pipeline’

The Kroger Co. has signed an agreement with the University of Cincinnati (UC) to operate an innovation lab within the school’s 1819 Innovation Hub.

“Kroger’s new partnership with the University of Cincinnati is one more way we are investing to create the now and future of retail,” said Chris Hjelm, Kroger’s EVP and chief information officer. “This innovative collaboration is driven by Restock Kroger and provides the Kroger Technology team another creative space to partner and develop solutions to redefine the grocery customer experience.”

The 1819 Innovation Hub is located within the Uptown Innovation Corridor and serves as a “beacon of community innovation and impact in partnership with higher education,” says Kroger, adding that the recently-opened space is the region’s newest “destination for thinking, making, doing, discovery and delivery.”

Kroger will staff the 1819 Innovation Hub with resources, including R&D engineers and software developers, alongside UC faculty. The partnership also will include a student co-op and internship program.

“The 1819 Innovation Hub is a coworking community where we will build and discover the next generation of technology and talent,” said Hjelm. “Our vision is to create a talent pipeline that supports our business and positions the region as a place for digital and technology students and professionals.”

“As the anchor tenant of our burgeoning innovation district, UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub is a microcosm of the bigger picture,” said David J. Adams, UC’s chief innovation officer. “Companies are choosing to co-locate here with us for proximity and access to the talent that a major research university provides. As the district comes to life with residential and retail options, the mix of students, faculty, industry and community that you see in our knowledge action center today will spill out into the surrounding neighborhood, making innovation a visual place in Cincinnati.”

The 1819 Innovation Hub boasts a 12,000-s.f. makerspace and micro-factory, classrooms and multi-purpose rooms. The space officially opened earlier this week for the fall semester. Kroger’s 2,500-s.f. innovation lab will be located on the third floor of the four-story building. Construction is underway, and the company’s space is expected to be complete in October.

Earlier this summer, Kroger announced it was locating its new digital headquarters in downtown Cincinnati, with plans to increase its current digital team of 500 associates to 1,000 by 2020.

