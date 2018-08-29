Shipt Expands Same-Day Delivery To Weis Stores In Three States

Shipt will begin same-day delivery of groceries and household essentials to Weis Markets customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware on Sept. 6.

The communities included in the expansion will be Allentown, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Philadelphia, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; and Lewes, Millsboro, Millville and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

This launch gives nearly 2.6 million households across the three states access to products delivered by Shipt from Weis stores in as little as one hour. Shipt originally launched in Baltimore in March and Philadelphia in April. This current launch will be Shipt’s first launch in Delaware.

“Shipt’s growing marketplace gives our members the flexibility to shop for their favorite products from beloved retailers in one convenient location,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips.”

To celebrate the announcement, new area Shipt members who sign up before Sept. 6 will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99). The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt’s team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items.

Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets VP of advertising and marketing, said, “We’re proud that our partnership with Shipt will provide customers the additional convenience of having groceries delivered directly to their homes.”

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to add more than 500 new shoppers across these states to be part of the team responsible for ensuring fulfillment of each order.

Founded in 1912, Weis is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.

