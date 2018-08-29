Shipt Launches With Lin’s Fresh Market, Target In St. George, Utah

Shipt will begin same-day delivery from Lin’s Fresh Market and Target in St. George, Utah, beginning Sept. 11.

The delivery service originally launched in Ogden, Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah, in May 2018, and this launch gives more than 750,000 households across the state access to products delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour.

“We’re committed to serving the busy residents in every corner of Utah, and this expansion brings our members all the essentials they need right to their door,” said Bill Smith, Shipt founder and CEO. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips.”

Founded in 2014 in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt’s marketplace gives members the ability to browse, search and shop retailers’ in-store assortment of products online. Members can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt’s team of shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual $99 membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

Shipt is available to nearly 70 million consumers in more than 200 markets across the country.

