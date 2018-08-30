Meijer’s Bridge Street Market Now Open

Bridge Street Market opened on Aug. 29 on the corner of Bridge Street and Seward Avenue, bringing a mix of fresh, local and convenient food to customers on Grand Rapids, Michigan’s West Side.

The neighborhood grocery store, which is owned by Meijer, is a first of its kind in the region, says Store Manager Ken Bair.

“We are very excited to debut our new, local grocery store with the community,” Bair said. “Bridge Street Market is unique, and while it’s smaller than a traditional Meijer, we’ve worked diligently to ensure we have the best products on our shelves to meet the community’s needs.”

The market’s first day of business featured a ribbon-cutting event with comments from Bair, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Guillermo Cisneros and Meijer leadership. As part of the celebration, the market awarded $5,000 donations to five community organizations: Other Way Ministries, West Side Collaborative, Steepletown Neighborhood Services, Oasis of Hope and the West Grand Neighborhood Association.

The 37,000-s.f. store features a full assortment of fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings; an estimated 2,000 local, artisan groceries; and Meijer and national brand products. It hosts a Mayan Buzz Café coffee shop, a beer, wine and liquor counter and basic cleaning, health and beauty care products.

Bridge Street Market features open air elements with 22-ft. ceilings and a pedestrian-friendly design with three garage-style doors that open onto the sidewalk along Bridge Street, and dedicated parking on the main level of a connected parking deck.

It anchors a development spanning a city block located amidst the city’s hub of collaboration and mixed-use development, alongside apartments and an office and retail building.

“We are excited about what Bridge Street Market means for the community, this West Side development and for Meijer,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “This is new territory for us, but we believe this is not only a smart business move and addresses the need for new ways to serve our changing customers, but it also positively impacts our community.”

