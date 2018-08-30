NGA Foundation Awards $73K In Scholarships To 17 ‘Scholastic Stars’

The National Grocers Association (NGA) Foundation has awarded up to $73,000 in scholarship funding for the 2018-2019 academic year to 17 students pursuing careers in the supermarket industry.

“Positioning the independent supermarket industry as an employer of choice is essential for the development of the industry’s workforce,” said Matthew Ott, executive director of the NGA Foundation. “This new class of talented NGA Foundation scholarship recipients demonstrates drive, resilience and a deep passion for the success of the supermarket industry. I look forward to seeing what they accomplish as they achieve their educational goals and strengthen the growing workforce.”

Since 1990, the NGA Foundation has provided more than $1 million in scholarships to students preparing for careers in the supermarket industry.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

The Thomas K. Zaucha Asparagus Club Scholarship was awarded to John Schneidenbach, who has more than six years of work experience at Harding’s Friendly Market in Portage, Michigan. He is a senior at Western Michigan University and is pursuing a degree in food and CPG marketing.

The Asparagus Club Scholarship recipients include Matt Agius, who works at Festival Foods and is pursuing a degree in business management at the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh; Katherine Anderson, who is pursuing a degree in food and CPG marketing at Western Michigan University; Debbie L. Creek, who works at Harps Food Stores Inc. and is pursuing a master’s of business administration with an emphasis in organizational behavior at John Brown University; Taylor Leevers, who works at Leevers Supermarkets Inc. and is pursuing a master of science in real estate and the built environment at the University of Denver; Chad Villanueva, and who works at The Save Mart Cos. and is pursuing a degree in business management at Fresno Pacific University.

The Bob Richardson Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Travis Stinson, who works at Brookshire Grocery Co. and is pursuing a master’s of business administration and a master’s of science in industrial management at the University of Texas at Tyler.

The Charlie and Becky Bray Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Mitchell Kizer, who works at Martin’s Supermarket and is pursuing a degree in business at Indiana University South Bend.

The First Data Technology Legacy Scholarship recipients include Celia Lynch, who works at Publix Supermarkets and Zentis North America and is pursuing a master’s of business administration degree at the University of Illinois Urbana–Champaign; and David Rosen, who works at Vicente Foods and is pursuing a degree in business administration at the University of La Verne.

The FMS Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Erika Hejl, who is pursuing a degree in food and CPG marketing at Western Michigan University.

The Kimberly-Clark Corp. Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Lisa Snarr, who works at Associated Food Stores and is pursuing a degree in business at Salt Lake Community College.

The Mondelēz International Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Sarah Dedinsky, who works at Bimbo Bakeries USA and is pursuing a degree in food marketing at Saint Joseph’s University.

The Peter and Jody Larkin Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Nicholas Nilssen, who works at Nilssen’s Foods and Festival Foods and is pursuing a degree in business management and leadership at Viterbo University.

The Roger Collins Leadership Scholarship was awarded to Sean Kosednar, who works at Associated Wholesale Grocers and is pursuing a master of business administration degree at Park University.

The Women Grocers of America (WGA) Mary Macey Scholarship recipients include Maddie Brister, who works at Cosentino’s Price Chopper and is pursuing a degree in management, marketing and accounting from Neosho County Community College; and Jenny Le, who works at A. T. Kearney and is pursuing a master’s degree in marketing and operations from Columbia Business School.

