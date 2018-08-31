Food City To Award $700K To Local Schools For 2018-19 School Year

Food City has pledged $700,000 in contributions for the 2018-2019 school year as part of its School Bucks Challenge.

The challenge kicked off in late August and will continue through May 7, 2019. To participate, shoppers can link their Food City ValuCard to the school of their choice online at foodcity.com/schoolbucks or at the checkout in-store. Area students also will receive barcoded school ID’s to provide to friends and family. When scanned at checkout, the barcode designates the school to credit with purchases.

For every $1 shoppers spend using their ValuCard, they’ll receive 1 point for their school. The allocation of funds is based on the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school; the more points earned, the larger the share of the cash each school will receive.

“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth. Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $18,600,000 in much-needed educational equipment and tools to more than a 1000 participating area schools,” said Steven C. Smith, president and CEO. “Our Food City School Bucks Program has provided much-needed support for thousands of schools throughout our market area. Our School Bucks Challenge makes points collection easier than ever.”

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores, Food City’s parent company, operates 132 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and North Georgia.

