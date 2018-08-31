Hy-Vee Sets Opening Date For Olathe, Kansas, Wahlburgers

Hy-Vee Inc. will open its third Wahlburgers franchise location in Olathe, Kansas, on Sept. 25. The approximately 5,200-s.f. restaurant is located at 11935 Blackbob Road.

Wahlburgers restaurants are known for signature burgers, home-style sides, housemade condiments, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, and a full bar, including specialty drinks, such as adult frappes and floats.

“Hy-Vee is excited to open our third Wahlburgers restaurant and offer a unique dining experience to the Kansas City metro area,” said Nate Stewart, EVP of perishables for Hy-Vee. “Families will have the opportunity to eat delicious food in a fun atmosphere when they visit Wahlburgers.”

Hy-Vee is looking to fill positions at the restaurant, including bartenders, servers, line and prep cooks, hosts and more. Interested applicants can search positions and apply at hy-vee.com/careers.

“At Wahlburgers, employees will enjoy great benefits and a high-energy team atmosphere while serving our future customers delicious food and drinks,” said Stewart.

Chef Paul Wahlberg created the burger franchise, along with brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. Last year, Hy-Vee announced that it plans to build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers restaurants. It currently operates a Wahlburgers at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, and is opening another location on Sept. 11 in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.

Keep reading: