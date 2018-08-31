Sprouts Coming To Vacaville, California, Sept. 12

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store in Vacaville, California, on Sept. 12, offering locally made products from Northern California-based producers, including BRU Broth, Casa Sanchez, Clover Stornetta Dairy, Preservation & Co., and Bay Area Bee Co.

Sprouts will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new store, located at 1041 Helen Power Drive, before doors open at 7 a.m. The public is invited to join the festivities and shop among thousands of healthy items offered throughout the 25,000-s.f. store.

Grand opening day giveaways will include the following:

The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase.

Muffin and coffee samples will be served to everyone in line before the doors open.

Upon checkout, every 15th shopper will receive a coupon book featuring Sprouts savings.

Every customer will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.

On Saturday, Sept. 15, the first 200 customers to make a purchase will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, every 15th customer at checkout will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.

As part of Sprouts’ commitment to “zero waste,” the new Vacaville store will donate unsold and edible groceries to Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano through the grocer’s food rescue program. In 2017, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 23 million pounds of product, equivalent to 19 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities.

