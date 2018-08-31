Walmart Investing $41M In New Kentucky E-Commerce Fulfillment Center

Walmart will invest $41 million and create 400 full-time jobs at a new facility in Bullitt County, Kentucky, dedicated to fulfilling online orders from Walmart.com and Walmart subsidiary Jet.com.

“This new facility will soon be serving even more Walmart.com and Jet.com customers with fast shipping in two-days or less, and we’re thrilled we found a home for it in Bullitt County,” said Nate Faust, SVP of supply chain, Walmart e-commerce U.S. “We look forward to opening for business and to a long relationship with the people of Kentucky and Shepherdsville.”

Walmart will lease a 720,000-s.f. building in the Velocity 65 trade center on Velocity Way off of I-65. In addition to full-time permanent workers, the facility will eventually employ several hundred temporary workers, including seasonal employees. Company leaders plan to open the center later this fall.

“We are excited to welcome Walmart and Jet.com’s distribution facility to Bullitt County and the commonwealth,” said Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said. “This is a major new venture for the company that will bring significant investment and hundreds of jobs to the region. It is further confirmation that Kentucky is the established leader for logistics and distribution in the United States.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority on Thursday preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $3 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its $41 million investment over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets.

