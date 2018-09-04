Dairy.com Acquires Dairy Tech Company Data Specialists Inc.

Dairy.com, a provider of software-as-a-service solutions powering dairy supply chains, is acquiring Data Specialists Inc. (DSI), a technology company with multiple platforms deployed across the dairy industry.

Founded by Sherrie and Richard Mertes in 1980, DSI provisions producer payroll, procurement, manufacturing ERP, financial and warehouse/distribution management software. More than 180 dairy and food plants nationwide use DSI tools.

“DSI and the Mertes family are dairy technology pioneers, developing and delivering solutions that have fueled customer success for nearly 40 years,” said Dairy.com CEO Scott Sexton. “Adding DSI to our portfolio materially broadens Dairy.com offerings. Connecting platforms takes us to places we have not been. In particular, the DSI manufacturing suite is a powerful solution that handles complex in-plant processes, further extending Dairy.com traceability capabilities across the supply chain.”

Ryan Mertes, President of DSI, will become president of the DSI division of Dairy.com and chief solutions officer of Dairy.com. The DSI division will maintain operations from its base in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. The combined companies will employ more than 100 people.

“Joining with Dairy.com allows our employees to create the largest pool of dairy talent available,” Mertes said. “We believe the combination is going to provide exciting and unique solutions. We can’t wait to discuss the breadth, scope, and benefits with the industry we’ve spent decades supporting.”

With this acquisition, Dairy.com’s offerings include:

Procurement tools: milk dispatch, milk receiving, milk scheduling, producer payroll, mobile farm ticket data collection, liquid by-product scheduling, freight exchange, farm management.

Plant tools: production scheduling, production management, sales analysis, costing, inventory management, distribution management, wireless barcoding, electronic data interchange, lab information management.

Management tools: dairy market intelligence, price risk management, mass balance audits, transportation analytics, payroll processing, outsourced logistics, financial evaluation, on-call economists, feasibility studies, manufacturing best practices, logistics benchmarking, strategic planning.

Founded in 2000, Dairy.com is based in Frisco, Texas. In 2013, it purchased the Blimling Cos., adding locations in Madison, Wisconsin, and Chicago, Illinois.

Keep reading: