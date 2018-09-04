New Survey Showcases How Americans Enjoy Breakfast

Whether it’s the slurp of a honey banana smoothie or the crackle of fresh bacon, breakfast is what gets many of us out of bed in the morning. A new survey conducted by the National Honey Board highlights how the U.S. does breakfast, in time for both National Honey Month and Better Breakfast Month in September.

Of the 92 percent of Americans who enjoy breakfast at least once a week, 69 percent chose eggs as their favorite breakfast food while 46 percent of respondents chose either bacon or sausage. U.S. breakfast lovers also are enjoying their morning meal overwhelmingly at home, though 18 percent of respondents are munching either in the car or at their desk. Additionally, 36 percent of Americans are more likely to reach for oatmeal, granola or cereal as a breakfast option if flavored with honey. Though it isn’t surprising that Americans prefer hearty breakfasts at home, there are a few interesting twists in the survey data:

Americans in the Northeast are twice as likely to love bagels. According to survey data, those in Philadelphia, New York and Boston are much more likely to indicate bagels as a breakfast favorite (39-43 percent) compared to Southern cities such as Atlanta, Houston and Dallas (13-19 percent).

Those that consider themselves environmentally friendly are more inclined to favor toast and fruit for breakfast as well as hot tea with honey. According to the survey, 47 percent of environmentally friendly individuals choose fruit, 40 percent choose toast, and 48 percent choose tea with honey.

About half of Americans who eat breakfast prefer one that includes a sweet element. Gen Z is the most likely to enjoy a sweet breakfast, with 60 percent reaching for something with a sweet element versus 47 percent overall.

The city most likely to reach for granola is Seattle. The survey shows that one in four Seattleites enjoy the crunchy breakfast treat, a higher number than any other city.

One in three Americans who eat breakfast would be more likely to eat healthier foods when flavored with honey.

To provide a new take on American breakfast favorites, the National Honey Board partnered with Chef Jessica Koslow, a restaurant owner and author, to create five honey-inspired recipes that work for any type of breakfast connoisseur. The recipes, Coconut Porridge with Curried Honey, Bacon Avocado Breakfast Sandwich, Honey Poached Apples, DIY Honey Nut Puffed Cereal and Honey Breakfast Cake, are available here.

“No matter if you have five minutes or an entire morning, you can create a delicious breakfast to help fuel you through whatever your day may bring,” said Jessica. “My recipes incorporate natural ingredients like honey to provide a flavorful twist on breakfast classics that can be easily created with your family—just in time for National Honey Month and Better Breakfast Month!”

The National Honey Board is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers.

