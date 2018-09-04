Three Bridges Rolls Out Heat-And-Eat Pasta Meals

Three Bridges, a producer of pastas and sauces, is debuting four new heat-and-eat pasta meals that are ready in the microwave in five minutes. Designed specifically for lunch, Simple Dishes eliminates meal prep time.

“Half of Americans have less than 30 minutes for lunch, and they don’t want to spend precious minutes of that time preparing a meal. However, it’s nearly impossible to find on-the-go meals that don’t compromise on preservatives and processing to facilitate convenience,” said Chef Craig Schauffel, VP of research and culinary innovation at Three Bridges. “We crafted Simple Dishes to fill this void—the meals are ready to grab and go, without sacrificing taste or health.”

One in four workers never bring their lunch to the office, and the No. 1 reason why is that it’s not convenient to prepare lunch at work.

“This throws office workers into a vicious cycle—with no time to meal prep, they often end up turning to quick snacks or even fast food restaurants for sustenance,” says Three Bridges. “Simple Dishes breaks the cycle by offering consumers refrigerated, 12-oz. meals portioned with the right amount of food to keep them satisfied but not overstuffed. In a five-minute grocery trip, consumers can take care of their entire lunch for the week.”

Three Bridges’ Simple Dishes are available in Italian Sausage Ziti, Chicken Primavera, Chicken Penne Alfredo, and Rigatoni with Meatballs and Mushroom Cream Sauce varieties. They retail for $5.99, and in the coming weeks they will be available across the country at retailers such as Shaw’s, Safeway, Raley’s and Albertsons.

Three Bridges is a part of Valley Fine Foods, a family owned and operated company. Based in Benicia, California, Three Bridges’ products are made in California and North Carolina.

