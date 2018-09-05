Coca-Cola North America and Coca-Cola of Northern New England (CCNNE) have purchased the Moxie brand, known as the official state beverage of the state of Maine. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Officials said shoppers will not notice any changes. Moxie will continue to be produced locally by CCNNE, the exclusive bottling partner for Coca-Cola. Distribution also will not change.

Commenting on the sale, Coca-Cola officials said, “Moxie is a great brand with a great heritage. Coca-Cola Northern New England has been a strong steward of the brand over the last decade, and we take seriously our responsibility to ensure it stays true to its Northeastern roots. Through our Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB) unit, we will work to protect the heritage and regional culture of the brand.”

Nicholas Martin, CCCNE spokesperson, said, “CCNNE purchased the Moxie Brand, well known for its ‘distinctively different’ flavor, over a decade ago in order to bring its roots back to New England. The beverage was created in the late 1800s and first produced in Lowell, Massachusetts, before more recently becoming the official state beverage of Maine where Moxie’s creator was born. The acquisition will provide the Moxie Brand with the resources needed to evolve for a new generation of drinkers.”

Martin said VEB will ensure Moxie stays true to its Northeastern roots, as it has done with many other fan-favorite and regional brands. He added that Moxie will remain a strong regional brand that is primarily distributed in CCNNE’s territory, which includes all six New England states as well as upstate and western New York. Moxie will continue to be manufactured locally at CC facility in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Keep reading: