Shop ’n Save Campaign Raises More Than $30K For Military Families

Shop ‘n Save, an independently-owned and -operated grocery chain with more than 90 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, New York and West Virginia, raised more than $30,000 for military families in need following several months of fundraising efforts.

On Aug. 28, the grocer hosted a check presentation ceremony at the Pittsburgh Street Shop ‘n Save in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Shop ‘n Save executive leadership and store owners, Mike and Tom Charley, presented a check for $31,740 to the Feherty’s Troops First Foundation, a nonprofit organization benefiting wounded veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. During the ceremony, the Pittsburgh Street store’s fundraising efforts were recognized; it was the store with the most money raised through its sales of flight wing cutouts.

“Our ongoing involvement and commitment to the Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow allows us to honor our men and women in uniform, while simultaneously giving back to the community, which is something we take great pride in,” said Rich Haeflein, advertising account manager at Shop ‘n Save. “We’re thrilled to preserve and grow this relationship, and we couldn’t do it without the unwavering support of our independent retailers.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Shop ‘n Save served as the title sponsor of the Westmoreland County Airshow. In the months leading up to the show, the grocer conducted in-store fundraising efforts benefiting military families known as the “Earn Your Wings” program. Through this initiative, customers could purchase flight wing cutouts for $1 at checkout to lend their support to the cause. All proceeds supported Feherty’s Troops First Foundation.

Shop ‘n Save also joined forces with Eckrich to provide $5,000 worth of free groceries to a local military family. This year’s check was presented to Bryan Moore, who served 17 years in the U.S. Navy. Moore served on active duty for four years in Aviation Electronics at Virginia Beach and completed one deployment to Afghanistan and three sea deployments. He later transitioned to the Reserves, where he reclassified to Construction for the Seabees.

