Stater Bros. Reopens Four Renovated Stores

Southern California grocer Stater Bros. Markets on Sept. 5 celebrated the grand reopenings of four recently renovated stores in Calimesa, Santa Ana, West Covina and Rancho Cucamonga.

Key renovations at the Calimesa (1155 Calimesa Boulevard), Santa Ana (2360 North Tustin Avenue) and Rancho Cucamonga (9750 Nineteenth Street) stores include updated layouts in addition to interior upgrades such as new flooring and energy efficient LED lighting. Additional enhancements include a wider selection of wines and an expanded section of freshly prepared, grab-and-go food items.

In addition to interior upgrades and the installation of LED lighting at the West Covina (375 N. Azusa Avenue) store, new features and services include FujiSan Sushi made in-house daily at a dedicated sushi island; a display case filled with an assortment of ready-to-go fresh fruit, cut in-store daily; and a bulk food station with healthy selections of nuts, dried fruits and snacks sold by weight.

To celebrate the grand reopening and to honor Stater Bros.’ long-standing tradition of giving back to the communities it serves, Stater Bros. Charities presented a $2,500 donation to four organizations—one at each of the stores—at 9 a.m. The charities supported were:

Calimesa—Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7347, a local nonprofit organization that offers a range of assistance programs and services aimed at helping veterans, service members and their families

Santa Ana—Grandma’s House of Hope, a local nonprofit organization that provides weekend and summer nutritional support for children who live in motels and rely on school free lunch programs for meals.

West Covina—Woman’s Club of West Covina, an organization that offers programs aimed at promoting educational, moral, civic and charitable projects for the youth and residents of West Covina.

Rancho Cucamonga—Alta Loma High School Football Team for the purchase of uniforms, equipment and travel.

“Stater Bros. has always believed in not just doing business in the community, but being part of the community. Providing a pleasant shopping experience, taking good care of our customers and supporting the communities we serve remains at the core of our business,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “Our customers will be pleased with the store’s expanded offerings and new look while we remain dedicated to our core values of taking good care of our customers and supporting the communities we serve.”

All four stores will continue to operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

