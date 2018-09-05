Wachter Of Murphy’s Market To Receive NJFC Award

John Wachter, GM of Murphy’s Fresh Markets of South Jersey, will receive the New Jersey Food Council (NJFC) Committee for Good Government Award on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Wachter is an active board member of the NJFC and is being recognized for his government and leadership skills. He chairs the NJFC’s Environmental Affairs Committee and participates on the NJFC Government Affairs and Labor Issues committees.

According to the NJFC, “John generously gives of his time and expertise to participate in critical advocacy initiatives by communicating with elected officials to provide input and data on food policy proposals.”

Wachter will be honored alongside New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney, who will receive the 2018 Thomas W. Kelly Government Service Award. The Kelly Government Service Award honors the memory of a former NJFC member who also served as the New Jersey Superintendent of Weights and Measures.

Sweeney represents the Third Legislative District, which includes portions of Gloucester and Cumberland counties and all of Salem County. He was first elected to the New Jersey Senate in 2001 and has been re-elected five times. He also served as Senate president in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

The chief officers for the NJFC Committee for Good Government include Phil Scaduto, Food Circus/Foodtown, chair; Richard Saker, Saker ShopRites, vice chair; Joseph Pagano, Inserra Supermarkets, Inserra Supermarkets; and Linda Doherty, NJFC president, committee treasurer.

The Oct. 3 event begins at 8:30 a.m. with the breakfast program; awards follow at 9 a.m.

