Food Lion Feeds To Renovate 30 Food Pantries In 30 Days

In conjunction with Feeding America‘s Hunger Action Month, Food Lion Feeds will remodel and stock the shelves at 30 food pantries across its 10-state footprint during its fourth annual “The Great Pantry Makeover.” Food Lion Feeds is Food Lion’s hunger relief initiative, which has donated more than 400 million meals to neighbors in need since 2014.

“Giving back to our communities is part of who we are at Food Lion and something we care deeply about,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “This year’s Great Pantry Makeover effort is focused on expanding the capacity of these local feeding agencies to distribute fresh, nutritious food so their clients can nourish their families and set them up for success. I know our associates are excited to give back to the communities they call home, and I can’t wait to see the results.”

More than 300 Food Lion associates will volunteer to support their local feeding agencies the September event, which kicked off on Sept. 5 and includes service projects planned throughout the month. During the event, Food Lion associates will donate more than 1,500 volunteer service hours and the equivalent of 1 million meals through food and equipment donations such as painting and cleaning pantries, installing shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to expand capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other products, as well as stocking shelves with food.

Pantries included are:

Delaware

Claymont Community Center, Claymont

Georgia

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Savannah

Christway Christian Church, Martinez

Live Oak Church of God, Hinesville

Second Harvest of South Georgia, Valdosta

Kentucky

Feed My Sheep Foodbank, Oak Grove

Maryland

Snow Hill Ecumencial Food Pantry, Snow Hill

North Carolina

Albemarle Food Pantry, Elizabeth City

Brogden Middle School, Durham

Catholic Charities Fayetteville Regional Office, Fayetteville

Corinth Baptist Church, Casar

Facts of Life Church of the Living God, Tabor City

Helping Hands, High Point

The Open Door Ministries, Waynesville

Pennsylvania

Lazarus Gate Food Pantry, Rockwood

South Carolina

Area Churches Together Service, Aiken

Bethlehem Baptist Church Food Pantry, Simpsonville

JBC Cares Inc., Hopkins

St. Delight Community Outreach of Horry County, Little River

Tennessee

First UMC Henry Center, Tullahoma

New Life Bread Basket, Loudon

On One Accord Inc., Rogersville

The Caring Place, Cleveland

Virginia

Oak Hill Baptist Church, Arrington

Project Care For/Clarksville Food Pantry, Clarksville

Spotsylvania Emergency Concerns Association (SECA), Spotsylvania

Sweet Union Baptist Church, Roanoke

Triumph Christian Center, Newport News

St. John’s UMC, Norfolk

West Virginia

Warm Hands from Warm Hearts, Oak Hill

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.

