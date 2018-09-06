H-E-B To Develop Austin Tech Facility And Innovation Lab

H-E-B has signed a long-term lease for a building in East Austin, where the largest privately-held employer in Texas will develop a tech facility and innovation lab for its growing H-E-B Digital team and its wholly owned subsidiary, Favor, the Austin-based on-demand delivery service.

Set for completion in spring 2019, H-E-B will turn the recently renovated industrial warehouse into a creative and collaborative workspace for Austin-based employees of the H-E-B Digital team and Favor’s corporate headquarters. H-E-B enlisted HPI Corporate Services as its tenant broker and has engaged global architecture firm, IA Interior Architects, to fully customize the two-story, 81,000 square-foot facility. Located at 2416 East Sixth Street, the property is walking distance to several amenities such as restaurants, breweries, coffee shops and the 7th Street H-E-B store.

“This state-of-the-art space will be a hub for creativity and innovation as we continue to develop the ultimate digital experience for our customers,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B chief digital officer and Favor president and CEO. “Bringing H-E-B and Favor closer together will allow us to promote collaboration between our two companies as we strengthen our commitment to building out H-E-B’s omnichannel services.”

With this expanded Austin footprint, H-E-B and Favor plan to add several hundred jobs to the local economy and are actively hiring across all areas of expertise, including product management, product design and software engineering. Career opportunities can be found on the H-E-B and Favor websites.

Based in San Antonio, H-E-B, with sales of $25 billion, operates 400 stores in Texas and Mexico.

Keep reading: