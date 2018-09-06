Maurer’s Food To Open New Format In Milwaukee Development

Madison, Wisconsin-based Maurer’s Foods is bringing a full-service supermarket emphasizing fresh, responsibly sourced products to Milwaukee’s East Town neighborhood. Urban Market will open on the ground floor of Northwestern Mutual’s new 7Seventy7 apartment tower early next year.

The 10,500-s.f. supermarket, Maurer’s first location in metro Milwaukee, will offer a full grocery selection, including produce, meats and seafood, an in-house bakery, a fresh deli and sushi bar, dairy and cheese, frozen foods and other snacks and staples. Urban Market also will feature prepared meals, including grab-and-go and ready-to-heat options. The store will have in-store and outside patio seating, free parking, catering services and online ordering for pickup and delivery.

Jeff Maurer, owner of Maurer’s Foods and Urban Market, said the 7Seventy7 store will be modeled after the company’s Fresh Madison Market store near the University of Wisconsin.

“We have a lot of experience operating full-service markets in high-density, urban areas, and we have a great idea of what people who live and work in downtown Milwaukee want and need from a neighborhood grocer,” Maurer said. “We think they’ll love everything Urban Market has to offer, from our competitive prices to our top-quality products, easy access and ‘restaurant within a store’ features. Urban Market will fill a big need in this vibrant, growing neighborhood, and we are delighted to move into 7Seventy7.”

7Seventy7 opened to residents earlier this summer and is now more than 50 percent leased.

Keep reading: