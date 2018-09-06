Raley’s Promotes Online Shopping With New Video Campaign

Raley’s has launched a new video campaign promoting its online shopping service, developed with “an understanding of how Raley’s shoppers and non-shoppers use online shopping,” the company says. The grocer conducted a series of focus groups and online surveys to understand what customers want from their online grocery experience.

The retailer found that convenience is a clear driver especially for consumers who cannot easily get to the store, like new parents. Raley’s found that the biggest barrier to online grocery shopping is the inability for shoppers to pick their fresh items based on personal preference.

“We are constantly using data and customer feedback to improve our services and drive our marketing strategy,” said Deirdre Zimmermann, Raley’s SVP, marketing. “Our personal shoppers make Raley’s online shopping experience best-in-class, and we want to reach more customers to tell them about our great service.”

Raley’s hopes to set its online shopping service apart from its competitors by emphasizing that orders are filled by a “personal shopper” who picks grocery items as listed in the order, taking fresh food preferences into account.

The new campaign, developed in conjunction with Division of Labor, is running online in both organic and paid media. The first released series of videos focus on the concept “shop online like you shop in-store.”

“Raley’s personal shoppers make online shopping just like being at your local Raley’s,” said Josh Denberg, creative director, Division of Labor. “This new campaign shares Raley’s e-commerce approach visually, while designed to stand out in social feeds.”

West Sacramento, California-based Raley’s has been offering click-and-collect services for more than 15 years. The company operates 110 Raley’s, Bel Air Market and Nob Hill Foods stores offering curbside pickup. It also offers same-day delivery from an expanding list of zip codes.

