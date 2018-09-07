Former FreshDirect Head Joins Hart Dairy Advisory Board

Hart Dairy, a Norcross, Georgia-based, single-source producer of 100 percent free-range, grass-fed milk, has named FreshDirect Founder and CEO Jason Ackerman as the newest member of its advisory board.

“Ackerman brings a wealth of experience to Hart Dairy as a seasoned leader of FreshDirect, the leading online grocer, for nearly 20 years,” says Hart Dairy. “After a decade in the banking industry, he has since paved the way for continuous innovation around technology, merchandising, delivery, marketing, analytics and supply chain to deliver the freshest food available to its customers.”

“Hart Dairy presents the unique opportunity to be the leader in the free-range, grass-fed dairy category,” said Ackerman. “I’m excited to join their advisory board to support their continued U.S. growth as pioneers in better-for-you products, along with exceptional animal welfare standards and practices.

“We are delighted to have Jason Ackerman join the Hart Dairy advisory team,” said Hart CEO Tim Connell. “Jason’s vast expertise in supermarket and specialty retail categories is invaluable to support Hart Dairy as we continue to grow into the future.”

Located near Augusta, Georgia, Hart Dairy sits on more than 4,000 acres of farmland and is the largest single-source producer of 100 percent free-range, grass-fed milk in North America. The farm boasts more than 3,500 cows that roam free, are never confined and are grass-fed 365 days a year in a certified non-GMO environment. The company’s products include fresh milk, yogurt, cheese and butter varieties.

