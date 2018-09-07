Aldi To Hire More Than 100 In Georgia Sept. 17

Aldi will host a one-day hiring spree on Monday, Sept. 17, for all store locations in Georgia. These hiring events will focus on filling more than 100 positions across Georgia as well as the Asheville and Greenville region.

“Aldi is nationally recognized for its commitment to employees,” the company says, noting that it offers “generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry.”

In 2017, Aldi was named a National 2017 Top Workplace by Workplace Dynamics, which recognizes organizations with the highest employee engagement. Additionally, Aldi appeared on the Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers for the fourth consecutive year in 2018.

Aldi operates nearly 1,800 stores in 35 states, with more growth planned. The discount retailer recently announced a $3.4 billion investment to increase store count to 2,500 locations and create 25,000 jobs by 2022.

During this round of hiring, Aldi is looking to fill manager trainee, shift manager and store associate positions. The complete list of locations where Aldi will host these events includes: Atlanta, Augusta, Calhoun, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, College Park, Columbus, Conyers, Covington, Cumming, Dacula, Decatur, Douglasville, Duluth, Fayetteville, Gainesville, Griffin, Hiram, Johns Creek, Jonesboro, Kennesaw, LaGrange, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lithonia, Loganville, Lovejoy, Mableton, Marietta, McDonough, Milton, Newnan, Norcross, Oakwood, Peachtree City, Peachtree Corners, Rome, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, Snellville, Stockbridge, Suwanee, Tucker, Warner Robins, Winder and Woodstock.

The hiring spree will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Applicants must be 18 years or older and must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Employees averaging more than 25 hours per week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage. All employees are invited to participate in Aldi’s 401(k) program.

