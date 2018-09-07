Ackerman Steps Down As FreshDirect CEO

After 20 years of service, FreshDirect founder and CEO Jason Ackerman has stepped down from his roles as both chairman and CEO. Co-founder David McInerney, is assuming the role of CEO and will join the board of directors.

This change comes as FreshDirect, an online fresh food grocer based in the Northeast, moves into a new chapter of continued growth, expansion and innovation, the company says. This year, the company finalized its move to its new FreshDirect Campus, a facility in New York City’s South Bronx community. The announcement also comes two years after the company expanded its portfolio with the launch of FoodKick, an on-demand business for city residents that offers a curated selection of food, alcohol and essentials.

“Over the last 20 years, we have built and grown this business into an industry leader, one that truly makes a difference in the lives of our customers. Building FreshDirect and FoodKick alongside an incredible group of talented people has been a tremendous experience. I am confident the team will continue to drive the business forward and stay true to our unwavering commitment to deliver the best quality food with outstanding customer service,” Ackerman said.

“Jason and I have worked together since the beginning, and we are very proud of what we have accomplished over the years,” said McInerney. “This is a very exciting time for the company as we settle into our new home. I look forward to working with the entire FreshDirect team as we usher the company into this next chapter of growth.”

McInerney has served in several leadership roles at FreshDirect, most recently as chief merchandising officer, overseeing food sourcing, buying and merchandising as well as travelling around the globe to develop relationships with FreshDirect’s producer partners.

