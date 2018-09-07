Gelson’s To Celebrate New Branded Wines With Sept. 29 Tasting

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of its first branded collection of wines, Gelson’s is adding three more varieties to its lineup, including the debut of its first Cabernet Sauvignon and a white Rhône “tribute” blend from vintner Doug Margerum, along with a Rosé through a collaboration with Wine Spectrum’s “Winemaker of the Year” Julien Fayard.

On Saturday, Sept. 29, all of Gelson’s stores across Southern California will offer free samples of the three newly curated Gelson’s Wines.

They include:

Gelson’s 2017 Rosé : Produced and bottled by Azur Wines, the label of French winemaker Julien Fayard, this Provençal-style blend from Central California is made with 88 percent Syrah and 12 percent Grenache. Regularly $29.99, on special through Oct. 16 for $24.99.

Gelson’s 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon : Produced and bottled by Margerum Wines, comes this Cabernet from Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara County, cold-cellar matured for ten months in neutral French oak barriques. Regularly $24.99, on special through Oct. 16 for $19.99.

Gelson’s 2017 Mayfair: From the Los Olivos District of Santa Barbara County, this is a white Rhône varietal blend from Margerum Wines comprised of 50 percent Marsanne, 25 percent Grenache Blanc and 25 percent Viognier. It is named in honor of Mayfair Markets, a nod to Gelson’s parent company and a bygone era of Southern California. Regularly $16.99, on special through Oct. 16 for $13.99.

Gelson’s Wines debuted in September 2017 with five Santa Barbara County reds (Pinot Noir, Grenache, Syrah, Sangiovese) and one white (Chardonnay), created exclusively for Gelson’s by winemaker Doug Margerum. The three new wines extend this collaboration while celebrating a new relationship with Provence-cum-Napa winemaker Julien Fayard.

“It is my mission to produce exceptional wines, and that striving for excellence in all areas resonates with the long history of Gelson’s,” says Fayard. “ With customers who appreciate the finest products, and with its broad retail footprint, this initial collaboration with Gelson’s will help make superior quality Rosé available to thousands of people across Southern California.”

“Julien’s reputation is second to none, from his early work with Lafite Rothschild and Smith Haut Lafitte in his native France to the last dozen years earning respect across Napa Valley,” said John Bagan, chief merchandising officer for Gelson’s. “Our team is always seeking out the best products from the best producers, and we are proud to augment our existing relationship with Doug Margerum with this new collaboration with Julien to add this elegant Rosé to our Gelson’s Wines collection.”

