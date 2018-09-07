Giant Highlights Easy Meal Solutions For Family Meals Month

This September, Giant Food Stores is supporting the FMI Foundation’s National Family Meals Month initiative. Created by the FMI Foundation in 2015 on behalf of the nation’s food retailers, the goal of National Family Meals Month is to encourage families to enjoy at least one more meal together per week.

“Families are always juggling busy schedules and struggling to put a nutritious meal on the table—and Giant can help,” said Matt Simon, Giant VP, marketing. “We believe that bringing families together around the table strengthens the bonds that make up a healthy community.”

Frequent family meals increase self-esteem, a sense of wellbeing, positive social behaviors and stronger family relationships, says Giant. The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia has found that kids who eat meals with their families four times a week or more earn better test scores and succeed in school. Family meals also fuel better nutrition; families who share three meals a week increase their healthy foods consumption by more than 24 percent, according to research gathered by FMI.

Throughout the fall, Giant nutritionists are highlighting easy meal solutions in-store and in the community, including ideas for eating healthy on a budget, while inspiring families to bring everyone together for one more family meal. Wellness Walks, conducted by Giant nutritionists, offer tips for easy-to-prepare dinners, ready-to-eat choices to help save time and fresh ideas to make mealtime fun, says the grocer.

Family meal ideas are featured in Giant’s weekly circular, while its digital app has personalized meals deals and money-saving coupons.

“With September also being Hunger Action Month, Giant wants to make sure every family has the chance to come together around the table to share a nutritious meal,” added Simon.

Through strategic partnerships with local food banks, Giant has donated more than $50 million in monies and product to hunger relief organizations over the last five years.

As part of its “Meat the Needs” program, Giant stores safety freeze and donate quality meat, which would otherwise go unsold, to its regional food bank partners. More than one million meals have been diverted from landfills and onto the plates of families in need through Meat the Needs.

Giant Food Stores LLC has more than 170 neighborhood stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

