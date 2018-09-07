Stir Foods and Pacifica Foods (Stir-Pacifica), a custom manufacturer of soups, sauces, dressings and fresh salsas for both retail and foodservice customers, has acquired Sabra Dipping Co.’s salsa business, based in Oceanside, California. The acquisition includes the Santa Barbara and Chachies brands, which will continue to be produced at the Oceanside facility, and the Sabra brand salsa, which will be phased out.

According to Stir-Pacifica, the acquisition of the Sabra Salsa business, including its SQF Level 2 Oceanside manufacturing facility and workforce, enhances the company’s salsa manufacturing capabilities and adds capacity to support its continued growth.

“I am delighted to welcome the Sabra Salsa business and its employees to Stir-Pacifica,” said Milt Liu, CEO. “In this new phase, we are confident that together we will be able to accelerate growth and create value for all our stakeholders. The combination of these two refrigerated salsa operations is highly complementary and will enable us to better serve our combined customer bases through enhanced R&D and new packaging formats. Additionally, the facility in Oceanside is well-invested and its workforce has a strong food safety and quality culture. This is an excellent addition to Stir-Pacifica.”

“The acquisition of the Sabra Salsa business fits squarely with our value creation plan,” said Joe Lawler, principal with Wind Point Partners, which acquired Stir-Pacifica late last year. “This investment will accelerate our ability to grow with our customers through more diversified manufacturing capabilities and continued investment in innovation.”

“We are proud of the people and the products they produce at Oceanside and are pleased the salsa business has been acquired by such a highly regarded organization,” added Tomer Harpaz, Sabra CEO. “At Sabra Dipping Company, our focus will continue to deepen around hummus as consumers increasingly embrace this plant-based, feel-good food for everyday use.”

