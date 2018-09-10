Stater Bros. Selling SuperRx Pharmacy Assets To CVS

Stater Bros. Markets expects to complete the sale of certain assets of its SuperRx Pharmacies to CVS Pharmacy later this month. When the transaction is complete, pharmacy records and inventory from all 22 Stater Bros. SuperRx pharmacy locations will be transferred to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations. By Sept. 28, all 22 in-store SuperRx pharmacy locations are expected to be closed.

Stater Bros. and CVS Pharmacy say they are working together to ensure that the transition will be seamless for patients and that their access to pharmacy care will not be interrupted. CVS Pharmacy plans to interview many of the SuperRx employees currently working at these locations.

“I’m proud of the fantastic job our SuperRx Pharmacy Team has done in taking excellent care of our customer’s healthcare and pharmaceutical needs. We have great people and protecting their livelihood was a priority,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “Stater Bros. will offer all SuperRx pharmacists and pharmacy technicians continued pay and benefits for a period of time.”

Over the course of the next several months vacated pharmacy spaces will be remerchandised to better serve the needs of customers, says Stater Bros. Overall in-store operations will remain intact during the space conversion process.

“I’d like to emphasize that Stater Bros. is a strong and competitive company within the Southern California supermarket landscape poised for continued growth. This business decision will allow the company to grow areas of our core food business that meet the evolving food needs and shifting grocery preferences of our customers. We remain committed to providing our valued customers with the very best grocery shopping experience,” said Van Helden.

“I’d also like to thank our loyal customers for all of their support of Stater Bros. SuperRx Pharmacies. CVS Pharmacy provides a wide range of pharmaceutical services and programs to help millions of people across America lead healthier lives, and we’re confident CVS will provide SuperRx customers with the resources and services needed to continue their healthcare regimen,” Van Helden continued.

“CVS Pharmacy is committed to providing high-quality and personalized care to patients, and we look forward to bringing our innovative pharmacy care programs and services to SuperRx customers,” said Hank Casillas, division VP, CVS Pharmacy. “We’re confident that SuperRx patients will be excited about our unique clinical pharmacy services, medication adherence programs, automatic refills and the many innovative digital tools we offer to help patients manage their prescriptions.”

The SuperRx pharmacy locations listed below will close and all prescription files will be transferred to a nearby CVS Pharmacy location. Stater Bros. SuperRx customers will be notified of their prescription transfer dates via mail.

Current SuperRx address: Address of CVS Pharmacy that files will be transferred to: 1717 E Vista Chino, Palm Springs 425 S Sunrise Way, Palm Springs 1040 E Bastanchury Rd, Fullerton 2200 N Harbor Blvd (NEC), Fullerton 31813 Temecula Pkwy, Temecula 31021 Temecula Pkwy, Temecula 22351 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest 21761 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest 10114 Adams Ave, Huntington Beach 10011 Adams Ave, Huntington Beach 1048 N El Camino Real, Encinitas 1010 N El Camino Real, Encinitas 13589 Poway Rd, Poway 12358 Poway Rd, Poway 14250 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills 3290 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills 2243 Eagle Glen Pkwy, Corona 2615 Tuscanny St, Corona 25900 Iris Ave, Moreno Valley 26180 Iris Ave, Moreno Valley 1430 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont 33499 Yucaipa Blvd, Yucaipa 36010 Hidden Springs Rd, Wildomar 23743 Jackson Ave, Murrieta 15222 Summit Ave, Fontana 15286 Summit Ave, Fontana 14168 Hwy 395, Adelanto 12058 Palmdale Rd, Adelanto 30712 Benton Rd, Winchester 30736 Benton Rd, Winchester 12253 Apple Valley Rd, Apple Valley 19201 Bear Valley Rd, Apple Valley 11225 Sierra Ave, Fontana 16964 Slover Ave, Fontana 1271 N State St, San Jacinto 102 S Sanderson Ave, San Jacinto 28988 Greenspot Rd, Highland 7241 Boulder Ave, Highland 6989 Schaefer Ave, Chino 2456 S Grove Ave, Ontario 14425 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley 26180 Iris Ave, Moreno Valley 2687 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad 734 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos

