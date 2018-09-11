Oklahoma Natural Grocers Closure A First For The Company

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has revealed plans to close its Tulsa-Central store, located at 9137 East 71st Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by Nov. 9. According to the retailer, the decision to close the Tulsa-Central store “reflects that store’s financial performance and the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance operating efficiencies across its store base.”

Natural Grocers’ other store in Tulsa, located at 3126 South Harvard Avenue—less than 8 miles from the Tulsa-Central store—will remain open. Natural Grocers says it believes that store will be in a strong position to effectively serve the Tulsa market.

Closing the Tulsa-Central store marks Natural Grocers’ first store closure since the company was founded in 1955, and the retailer says it has no plans to close any additional stores.

A store closing sale will begin on Sept. 17, with discounts of 25 percent off all products.

The Tulsa-Central store employs 16 people. Natural Grocers will work to transfer some of those crew members to its other stores in Oklahoma. All other crew members will be offered a severance arrangement, with health benefits covered through the end of 2018.

Natural Grocers, based in Lakewood, Colorado, has 148 stores in 19 states.

