WMU Executive-In-Residence Phil Straniero Dies At 70

Mr. Phillip Thomas “Phil” Straniero died Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. He was 70.

Mr. Straniero joined Western Michigan University in spring 2002 as an executive-in-residence. He received a bachelor of science degree at Kent State University and was an active member of the food industry for more than 50 years.

Upon graduation from Kent, Mr. Straniero joined The Kellogg Co., where he spent the next 31 years in a variety of sales and sales management positions across the U.S. In 1987, he was promoted to the Kellogg World Headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan, where he held a variety of executive positions within Kellogg’s sales group including VP, trade marketing, and VP, sales development a positioned he held upon his retirement from Kellogg in August 2001.

He started a second career at Western Michigan University in the spring of 2002 as an executive-in-residence in WMU’s Food & Consumer Package Goods Marketing Program. Shortly after joining the staff at WMU, he began teaching classes in sales and in marketing strategy, which he did until the spring of 2017. He was a member of the Food Marketing Industry Advisory Board at WMU for more than 30 years and remained active with this group until the end. In addition to his role with the Food Marketing Program, he also was on the Dean’s Industry Council for the Haworth College of Business.

Mr. Straniero was the current chairman of the board for Alliance Foods in Coldwater and had served on the board for the past 14 years. He previously served on the board of directors of Plumbs supermarkets in Muskegon, Michigan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 15, at noon at St. Ann Catholic Church, 12648 East D Avenue, Augusta, Michigan, with Father John D Fleckenstein, celebrant, and Deacon Michael A. Carl assisting. Interment will follow in Yorkville Cemetery, Ross Township.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Phillip T. Straniero Scholarship Fund at Western Michigan University. The link to the giving page for the scholarship is MyWMU.com/stranierofund. Additionally, checks may be mailed to Western Michigan University Development and Alumni Relations, Phillip T. Straniero Scholarship Fund, 1903 West Michigan Avenue Kalamazoo, MI 49008-5403.

