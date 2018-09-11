Raley’s Revamps Its Check Stands With Better-For-You Options

Raley’s is reimagining the checkout experience in an effort to help customers make better decisions at the check stand. The California-based retailer has reduced the overall candy offerings at its check stands by 25 percent, fully eliminated conventional candy and replaced it with a selection of snack options that take nutritional value, portion control and sugar content into consideration.

The new check stands are intended to reinforce the notion that snacks and candy should be viewed as a treat, says Raley’s.

“With each offering, there is a strong emphasis on portion control, including items that are considered nutrient dense under Raley’s Shelf Guide standards,” the company adds. “The new selection offers a balance of nutritional offerings and indulgence, ranging from protein-focused snacks and lower-calorie sweets to snacks that are low in preservatives.”

The updated check stands will expose customers to new products and lesser-known brands, many of which offer cleaner ingredient decks. Many of the products meet Raley’s Shelf Guide standards, including nutrient dense, non-GMO, vegan and more.

“We want to make it easier for our customers to make better choices for their personal health journey,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president. “We are already seeing customers respond favorably to our improved offering, which supports their ability to act on their own intentions and choose to eat well—whether they’re filling their carts or grabbing a quick bite.”

Some of the check stand offerings include: Kind, Clif and Tahoe Trail bars; smaller packages of candy, like Chocolove, Bark Thins and Justin’s; chips; beef jerky; snack alternatives like seaweed, rice bars and olives; Blue Diamond nuts; and gum and mints.

Raley’s has made incremental changes to its check stands over the years to steer customers toward better-for-you products. In 2016, Raley’s eliminated sugar-sweetened soda and reduced the overall candy offerings, providing alternative beverage options and snacks. In addition, Raley’s stores offer free fruit for kids while they shop.

Raley’s is a privately-owned and family-operated grocer headquartered in West Sacramento, California. It operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5.

