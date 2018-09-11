Pittsburgh’s iconic hometown candy bar is returning to Pennsylvania.

Boyer Candy Company in Altoona on Thursday purchased the rights, recipes and equipment for the Clark Bar from an unidentified seller.

“We’re really excited. This is an iconic Pennsylvania candy,” owner Anthony Forgione told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I remember the heartbreak when it left Pittsburgh.”

The chocolate-coated peanut butter crunch bar was created in Pittsburgh by Irish immigrant D.L. Clark in 1917. The bars were wildly successful with soldiers during World War I, when they were marketed as individually wrapped bars to facilitate shipment to American troops.

The Clark family sold the business in 1955 and ownership changed several times over the years. Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., in Revere, Massachusetts, had been producing Clark Bars since the 1990s.

The fate of the Clark Bar and other nostalgic candies such as Necco Wafers and Sweethearts conversation hearts were thrown into limbo when Necco declared bankruptcy in April…

