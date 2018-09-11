Walgreens To Purchase Fred’s Pharmacies Patient Files For $165M

Walgreens and Fred’s Inc. have entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement under which Walgreens will acquire pharmacy patient prescription files and related pharmacy inventory of 185 Fred’s stores located across 10 Southeastern states for approximately $165 million.

“This agreement increases patient access to Walgreens pharmacies in the Southeastern U.S., and allows us to introduce more people to Walgreens trusted pharmacy services in these communities. We look forward to welcoming Fred’s patients and team members who are hired into available Walgreens positions,” said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president of operations.

The transaction is part of a previously announced plan by Fred’s to “unlock shareholder value by monetizing non-core assets through strategic transactions.” Fred’s will continue to operate its retail stores at most of these locations after the pharmacies close. Once the transaction is complete, Fred’s will operate approximately 162 pharmacies across nearly 600 stores. Fred’s pharmacy staff at the closing locations will have an opportunity to apply for available positions at Walgreens.

“With this agreement, we have taken a major step towards achieving one of our main goals of eliminating our debt balance,” said Joe Anto, interim CEO and CFO of Fred’s. “We look forward to partnering with Walgreens to transition our pharmacy patients in these locations as smoothly as possible.”

The transaction is subject to the expiration or termination of applicable waiting periods and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions. The companies expect the file transfers to begin in the fourth quarter of calendar 2018 and be completed in the first quarter of calendar 2019.

Patients whose prescriptions are being transferred will be notified by letter. Once patient prescriptions are transferred from Fred’s to Walgreens, patients will have access to Walgreens pharmacy services across a network of approximately 9,800 pharmacies nationwide.

