7-Eleven Adds Digital Payment Options For Smartphone Users

For many smartphone users, shopping at 7-Eleven stores will be even faster and more convenient with a touch of their smartphone or smartwatch, as the convenience store chain now accepts Apple Pay and Google Pay for contactless payments at participating U.S. stores. Support for each service is expected to be available at most U.S. stores by the end of September.

7-Eleven stores already offered mobile payments through Samsung Pay.

“Frictionless experiences are the future, and digital payments are key to such experiences. Consumers prefer shopping at retailers that offer digital payment capabilities,” said Gurmeet Singh, CDO and CIO of 7-Eleven. “The ability to pay with their smart device gives consumers one more reason to shop at 7-Eleven.”

Other recent digital innovations include:

7-Eleven NOW: A proprietary smartphone app currently being rolled out into select U.S. markets, Now enables on-demand ordering of products from local 7-Eleven stores and offers Apple Pay as a payment option.

7Rewards: The app-based customer loyalty program allows customers to earn and redeem points upon checkout. The app also provides “unique and exciting” customer experiences in and out of stores.

7-Eleven Bot on Messenger: 7-Eleven fans can engage with the brand from within Facebook by chatting the 7-Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger.

Amazon: The in-store package pickup service, Amazon Locker, is in approximately 1,100 7-Eleven stores, and Amazon Cash may be used at more than 8,000 locations.

BillPay: The app powered by PayNearMe enables cash users to pay a variety of bills at participating 7‑Eleven stores.

“The goal is to adopt consumer-facing technology to enhance the customer experiences,” said Singh, “as well as the technologies that work behind the scenes to ensure seamless and effortless interactions. We continue to transform our business through digital, and these additional mobile payment options are the latest enhancements we have added to our in-and-out-of-store customer experiences.”

For security and privacy, when one uses a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device nor on Apple servers.

In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and, later, and Apple Watch.

