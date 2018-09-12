FRANE To Honor Big Y Foods As  Retail Member Of The Year

The board of directors of the Frozen & Refrigerated Association of the North East (FRANE) has unanimously chosen Big Y Foods as its 2018 Member of the Year.

Big Y will be honored at the group’s upcoming Convention & Business Conference to be held at Mystic Hilton in Mystic, Connecticut, on Friday, Oct. 5-Sunday, Oct. 7.

This coveted award recognizes a retailer member of FRANE annually who not only supports the mission of the association but exemplifies the attributes that FRANE holds as its core principles. When considering the award this year, the board felt that the longtime commitment of both Julie Babyak and Big Y as a whole has been instrumental in the continued growth of the organization and commitment to its members.

Throughout the years, Big Y has been one of FRANE’s most active members, if not a founding member, dating back to Val Vivenzio and many others through the years.

Donna Maglio, FRANE executive director, said, “Whether it be Taste Days, golf tournaments, conventions or the many scholarship recipients that have been awarded over the years, the partnership between Big Y and FRANE has existed for years and is one that is valued and considered to be one of the most celebrated strengths of the association.”

In addition to honoring Big Y, the association continues its tradition of offering a business session focused on trends in the industry. This year, the group is tackling changes in advertising and marketing along with the new influences impacting buying and shopping decisions and how that impacts in-store results.

Keynote speakers include Rick Alpern, president of Single Source Marketing, and Kurian Thomas, SVP and practice leader-Americas at IRI.

The Business Session kicks off Saturday morning and the Member of the Year celebration, including dinner and dancing, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 6. It includes music by Steve Smith & The Nakeds. Tickets for the dinner are $100 per person/$175 per couple and are available by calling 203-597-7215 or emailing frane@frane.org.

For more information on membership with FRANE, upcoming Northeast Taste Day or other events, call 203-597-7215 or visit frane.org.

FRANE also announced its ninth annual FRANE Feeds The Hungry Volunteer Events. The dates and locations are Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, Sept. 28, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Greater Boston Food Bank, Oct. 12, 9:30-noon; and Western Massachusetts Food Bank, TBD.

