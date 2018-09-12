Peapod Ramping Up Its Meal Kit Variety, Distribution

Chicago-based online grocer Peapod is planning to release more than 40 new meal kits from now until next spring.

Popular recent meal kit additions, created through partnerships with chefs and food manufacturers, include limited-edition Chicken Tinga Tacos by Chef Jon Zaragoza and Diet Coke; Vegan General Tso’s Tofu by Chef Chloe Coscarelli; and Glazed Beef Tenderloin Skewers, Cauliflower & Tabbouleh by Wildfire.

“The Peapod customer is busy, and they come to us because they’re looking for a convenient and simplified option for grocery shopping,” said Spencer Baird, SVP of merchandising. “We want to take that a step further by having options to make their lives even easier, and through offering items that simplify the cooking process and provide shortcuts, we’re helping them make the most of mealtimes. Customers who shop with Peapod can combine their weekly grocery shopping essentials with convenience cuts and meal kits, equipping them with everything they need to conquer a busy week.”

The top three favorite meal kits in each region the online grocer serves:

Chicago/Wisconsin

1. Big Bowl Beef & Broccoli with Jasmine Rice

2. Sweet & Savory Pork Tacos by Frontera

3. Carolina Pulled Pork by Zen of Slow Cooking

New York/New Jersey

1. Zucchini Noodles with Veggie Primavera by Hunt’s

2. Big Bowl Basil Chicken with Artichoke Hearts & Spinach over Penne

3. Big Bowl Beef & Broccoli with Uncle Ben’s Jasmine Rice

Pennsylvania

1. Bacon & Feta Topped Chicken Breast with Broccoli & Potatoes

2. Sweet & Savory Pork Tacos by Frontera

3. Chicken Pot Pie by Campbell’s

Washington, D.C., region

1. Bacon & Feta Topped Chicken Breast with Broccoli & Potatoes

2. Big Bowl Beef & Broccoli with Uncle Ben’s Jasmine Rice

3. Basil Chicken with Artichoke Hearts & Spinach over Penne

New England

1. Bacon & Feta Topped Chicken Breast with Broccoli & Potatoes

2. Basil Chicken with Artichoke Hearts & Spinach over Penne

3. Steak Au Poivre.

Since the spring of 2018, Peapod has introduced more than 15 new kits, all containing pre-measured, pre-cut and pre-washed fresh ingredients. Reaction from shoppers has been overwhelmingly positive, with kits consistently getting four and five star ratings, the company says, adding that its meal kit consumer is a heavy user of its service, and basket size featuring a meal kit is 11 percent larger than the average basket size.

“Working with Peapod to create meal kits featuring Seeds of Change and Uncle Ben’s has been an amazing way for us to introduce our products to new consumers,” said Dan Jackson, VP of marketing for Mars Food North America. “Together we’re able to provide recipe inspiration that is convenient, healthy and delivers big on flavor.”

Peapod shoppers also can find a wide variety of prepared food options on Peapod.com to help cut meal prep and clean up time, from rotisserie chickens to pre-made zucchini noodles.

In addition to the new varieties, Peapod is expanding distribution of meal kits to shoppers in New England, which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, has delivered more than 40 million orders delivered to date. It delivers to both homes and businesses and has more than 200 pickup locations. Peapod is available in 24 metro markets in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia.

Keep reading: