Kroger Mid-Atlantic Associates Ratify New Contract With UFCW Local 400

Kroger Mid-Atlantic division associates working at 22 Kroger stores in the retailer’s Richmond and Hampton Roads, Virginia, market have ratified a new labor agreement with The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 400.

“Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career. A key driver of Restock Kroger is talent development, and we are committed to investing in associates,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s chief people officer. “Kroger Mid-Atlantic in Richmond and Hampton Roads is one of several Kroger markets across the country experiencing significant wage increases.”

The Mid-Atlantic division agreement raises starting wages to $9.50 an hour for part-time associates and $10 an hour for full-time associates. After one year of service, wages move to $10 an hour for part-time and $11 an hour for full-time. This is in addition to overall wage rate increases, healthcare benefits and contributions to a pension fund to support associates in retirement.

This agreement covers more than 3,200 associates in the Richmond, Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach and Norfolk areas.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement that is good for our associates,” said Jerry Clontz, president of the Mid-Atlantic division. “This new contract provides significant wage increases, maintains affordable Kroger-sponsored healthcare and continued investments in our associates’ pension fund for their retirement. I appreciate our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day.”

The Mid-Atlantic division includes 109 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

