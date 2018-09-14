Bashas’ Supermarkets Taps Cummins Allison For Coin Redemption

Bashas’ supermarkets, headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, has switched to Cummins Allison for self-service coin redemption services.

Until recently, 88 Bashas’ stores had self-service coin counting machines from another provider. With that contract due to expire, Bashas’ began looking at other options.

“The grocery business in Arizona is extremely competitive, so we continually look for new ways to generate revenue or streamline processes to reduce overhead costs while providing a positive experience for our customers,” said Tim Wiese, Bashas’ director of maintenance.

After receiving a comprehensive ROI analysis that outlined the profit potential with the Cummins Allison solution—a 7 percent profit on its coin operations vs. 1.8 percent from the competitor’s program—Bashas’ made its choice.

“We started by testing the self-service coin machines in two of our store locations,” said Wiese. “The tests showed that the Cummins Allison machines were faster and easier to use than the competitive machines. They also showed an even bigger increase in revenue than originally projected. They looked great and worked well, so it was only natural to expand the program.”

According to Wiese, in addition to the potential for increased revenue, the appearance and reliability of the Cummins Allison machines were at the top of the list of reasons for choosing them.

“Compared with the competitive machines we replaced, they are much more appealing in design and are much quieter,” he says. “While we appreciate the additional revenue, we’ve heard from our customers that they appreciate the speed with which the machines count their coins. I would highly recommend looking into the Cummins Allison program.”

Bashas’, a family-owned and -operated grocer, has more than 100 stores across Arizona.

