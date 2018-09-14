Food Lion Launches In-Store Florence Relief Campaign

In support of Hurricane Florence recovery efforts, Food Lion now is accepting financial donations at each of its 1,000 locations to benefit the American Red Cross, its national disaster relief partner. At the register, customers can donate any amount they choose or also round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Food Lion will donate 100 percent of all funds raised through Sept. 30 to the American Red Cross for its Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief efforts.

“Our associates and customers in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence know they can count on Food Lion to be there before, during and after the storm, and we’ve heard from many of our customers across our operating area that they want to join with us to support our neighbors and communities in areas impacted by the storm,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “We know our customers share our commitment to the communities we serve, and together, we will continue to support the American Red Cross’ disaster recovery efforts.”

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.

