Nissin Foods Welcomes Soong As New VP Of Sales

Nissin Foods, the inventor of instant ramen, named Kalei Soong VP of sales effective Sept. 10. He succeeds Michael Price, now president and CEO.

Nissin says the appointment underscores its continued effort to “maximize growth and strategically drive momentum with a unique product portfolio based on consumer preferences.”

With more than 19 years of experience in sales operations, strategic business partnerships, finance and trade marketing, Soong brings a track record of accelerating rapid revenue and profitable growth for large traditional CPG organizations, as well as small to mid-sized privately-held companies. Having previously served as the VP of sales and strategic planning for King’s Hawaiian, Nissin says Soong has successfully demonstrated his ability to formulate insightful business assessments and swift action to capitalize on opportunity.

“Bringing Soong’s experience to Nissin Foods is integral to the support and growth of our strategic product portfolio,” said Price. “As a company, we hold ourselves to the highest standards in carefully selecting our senior leadership team to reach new heights of operational excellence. Soong’s expertise and skills will help us retain our high caliber of leadership while achieving even more success as we move forward.”

Before King’s Hawaiian, Soong was at PepsiCo, where he served as director of sales, overseeing retail and foodservice sales, as well as customer strategy for its beverage portfolio for the state of Hawaii. Prior to that, Soong was director of finance for the company’s Northern California market.

